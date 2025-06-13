Kamal Kaur Murder: Radical Sikh Leader Amritpal Singh Mehron Claims Responsibility For Killing Of Punjabi Influencer (Video) |

Radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh Mehron publicly claimed responsibility for the killing of Punjabi social media influencer Kamal Kaur, also known as Kanchan Kumari. In a video posted on social media, Mehron justified the act by accusing Kaur of defaming Sikh traditions and misusing the name ‘Kaur’ to spread obscene content. He also warned other content creators that they could face similar consequences if they continued to post inappropriate material online.

Mehron stated, “Khalsa never attacks women, but when a woman targets our Takhts and mocks Sikh values, she cannot be spared.” He went on to allege that Kamal Kaur’s videos had insulted Sikh history and showed supposed obscene clips of her as justification. He vowed to continue preventing what he called the "spread of vulgarity" in Punjab and claimed he would not allow such content to thrive while he was alive.

2 Nihangs Held In Connection With Murder

Two Nihang Sikhs have been arrested in connection with the murder, as per reports quoting police sources. Investigations are ongoing into their links with Mehron and the circumstances surrounding Kaur’s death.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Murder Probe Launched By Punjab Police

Punjab Police launched a murder investigation on Wednesday night after Kamal Kaur’s body was discovered inside a parked car near Adesh Medical University in Bathinda. The influencer, a resident of Ludhiana, was well known for posting short-form videos on Instagram, with over 3.83 lakh followers. Some of her content, often marked by provocative language, had stirred controversy in the past and allegedly attracted threats from both religious hardliners and foreign-based gangsters.

Police Suspect Murder Done Elsewhere, Body Dumped Later

According to cops, the car in which Kaur’s body was found was registered in Ludhiana. However, authorities suspect that the registration number may be fake. Preliminary investigations suggest she may have been murdered elsewhere, and her body was later abandoned in the vehicle in the university parking lot. The discovery was made after locals noticed a foul odour coming from the car and alerted the police. Officers arrived at the scene, recovered the body and traced the car’s registration details.

Police sources confirmed that Kaur had left Ludhiana on June 9 to attend an event in Bathinda and had since lost contact with her family. Authorities are currently analysing CCTV footage from nearby areas to piece together her final movements and identify all parties involved in the crime.