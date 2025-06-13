 Kamal Kaur Murder: Radical Sikh Leader Amritpal Singh Mehron Claims Responsibility For Killing Of Punjabi Influencer (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKamal Kaur Murder: Radical Sikh Leader Amritpal Singh Mehron Claims Responsibility For Killing Of Punjabi Influencer (Video)

Kamal Kaur Murder: Radical Sikh Leader Amritpal Singh Mehron Claims Responsibility For Killing Of Punjabi Influencer (Video)

Radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh Mehron stated, “Khalsa never attacks women, but when a woman targets our Takhts and mocks Sikh values, she cannot be spared.” He went on to allege that Kamal Kaur’s videos had insulted Sikh history and showed supposed obscene clips of her as justification.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Kamal Kaur Murder: Radical Sikh Leader Amritpal Singh Mehron Claims Responsibility For Killing Of Punjabi Influencer (Video) |

Radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh Mehron publicly claimed responsibility for the killing of Punjabi social media influencer Kamal Kaur, also known as Kanchan Kumari. In a video posted on social media, Mehron justified the act by accusing Kaur of defaming Sikh traditions and misusing the name ‘Kaur’ to spread obscene content. He also warned other content creators that they could face similar consequences if they continued to post inappropriate material online.

Mehron stated, “Khalsa never attacks women, but when a woman targets our Takhts and mocks Sikh values, she cannot be spared.” He went on to allege that Kamal Kaur’s videos had insulted Sikh history and showed supposed obscene clips of her as justification. He vowed to continue preventing what he called the "spread of vulgarity" in Punjab and claimed he would not allow such content to thrive while he was alive.

2 Nihangs Held In Connection With Murder

Two Nihang Sikhs have been arrested in connection with the murder, as per reports quoting police sources. Investigations are ongoing into their links with Mehron and the circumstances surrounding Kaur’s death.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Read Also
Who Was Kanchan Tiwari AKA 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi'? Punjab Social Media Influencer Found Dead In Parking...
article-image

Murder Probe Launched By Punjab Police

Punjab Police launched a murder investigation on Wednesday night after Kamal Kaur’s body was discovered inside a parked car near Adesh Medical University in Bathinda. The influencer, a resident of Ludhiana, was well known for posting short-form videos on Instagram, with over 3.83 lakh followers. Some of her content, often marked by provocative language, had stirred controversy in the past and allegedly attracted threats from both religious hardliners and foreign-based gangsters.

Police Suspect Murder Done Elsewhere, Body Dumped Later

According to cops, the car in which Kaur’s body was found was registered in Ludhiana. However, authorities suspect that the registration number may be fake. Preliminary investigations suggest she may have been murdered elsewhere, and her body was later abandoned in the vehicle in the university parking lot. The discovery was made after locals noticed a foul odour coming from the car and alerted the police. Officers arrived at the scene, recovered the body and traced the car’s registration details.

Police sources confirmed that Kaur had left Ludhiana on June 9 to attend an event in Bathinda and had since lost contact with her family. Authorities are currently analysing CCTV footage from nearby areas to piece together her final movements and identify all parties involved in the crime.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief

Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief

Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash

Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri...

Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

Robbery Caught On Camera: Masked Men Loot Shopkeeper At Knifepoint In Delhi's Mangolpuri

Robbery Caught On Camera: Masked Men Loot Shopkeeper At Knifepoint In Delhi's Mangolpuri