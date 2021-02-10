'Kamal is the way ahead': Nadda rings poll bugle in WB's Kharagpur, says development only possible with Mamata's exit

With the West Bengal Assembly elections around the corner political parties in the eastern state have ramped up their efforts to sway voters. BJP president JP Nadda is presently campaigning in the state, and on Wednesday arrived at the Hariatara village ground in Kharagpur to attend the party's 'Cha Chakra' program.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in West Bengal in April-May this year.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress, he said that "Kamal" was the way ahead if development was to be brought to West Bengal.

"Recently, Modi Ji dedicated Rs 4700 cr for refinery project, Rs 25,000 crore for highways. All this development will be possible only when Mamata Ji leaves and lotus blooms," he was quoted as saying.