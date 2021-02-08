'False statements': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee counters PM Modi's claims on implementation of central scheme

Kolkata: With the West Bengal budget having been presented, Monday was the last day of the state assembly.

“I’ll be back with a larger mandate,” stated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before appearing for the photo session.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cried foul against Mamata for allegedly not cooperating with the BJP-led central government in implementing the Prime Minister Kisan Nidhi Samman in the state, the chief minister hit back.

Mamata Banerjee alleged on Monday at the West Bengal assembly that the Prime Minister is making false statements.

“Narendra Modi is making false statements. We are still making surveys on those farmers who want to get enrolled in the central government schemes. I haven’t seen such a cruel central government before. Since the polls are nearing, it seems that there is nothing else for [the] BJP except Bengal. For this election, all the BJP leaders and ministers are visiting the state which they do not even know,” mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister, adding that she would come back to the power in the state with an even larger mandate this time.

The war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress and principal opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued as the Chief Minister at a program in Netaji Indoor Stadium announced several doles to the local clubs and had announced pension facilities to former sportspersons of West Bengal, along with ensuring employment for the youth.

Taking a potshot again at the central government, Mamata said that the Prime Minister, during his visit to West Bengal after the devastating cyclone Amphan, had announced a mere sum of Rs 1,000 crore.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh said that merely by announcing doles ahead of the elections, the TMC won't achieve anything.

“The TMC supremo is aware that the Trinamool Congress is not coming back to power. Just to woo the voters, she is announcing doles and is showing that she is concerned about the development of the state,” Ghosh mentioned.