Kalyan Banerjee's Old Video 'Pulling Cheeks' Of TMC Woman Worker Goes Viral After TMC MP Mimics RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's old video goes viral after his act of mimicking VP and RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar became a politically contested issue | X

New Delhi, December 19: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee is facing the heat for his imitation of Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, when the Opposition members were protesting against the suspension of Members of Parliament (MPs).

However, an old video of the MP is doing rounds on social media, which shows him "pulling the cheeks" of a woman worker.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, netizens are questioning the actions of the MP.

Watch the video below.

This is the TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee who was mocking Vice President today. See how he treats his party's female MLA pic.twitter.com/FbbJLbpcOf — Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) December 19, 2023

Kalyan Banerjee's act of mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar did not go down well with the ruling BJP, who equated the act as that of insulting not only Dhankar but also the constitutional post of Vice President that Dhankar holds.

WATCH | Amid ongoing Parliamentary chaos, Rahul Gandhi films TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking RS Chairman Dhankhar👇



Suspended members intensify protests at Makar Dwar.



The uproar follows the suspension of 78 opposition MPs for demanding a statement from Amit Shah on security… pic.twitter.com/A2yogMgWk3 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 19, 2023

Not only Banerjee, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who was witnessing the act has also come under criticism. The BJP claimed that Gandhi by his gestures encouraged Banerjee to mimic and make fun of the Vice-President.

"If the country was wondering why Opposition MPs were suspended, here is the reason… TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mocked the Honourable Vice President, while Rahul Gandhi lustily cheered him on. One can imagine how reckless and violative they have been of the House!," BJP said in its tweet.

If the country was wondering why Opposition MPs were suspended, here is the reason…



TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mocked the Honourable Vice President, while Rahul Gandhi lustily cheered him on. One can imagine how reckless and violative they have been of the House! pic.twitter.com/5o6VTTyF9C — BJP (@BJP4India) December 19, 2023

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar reacts

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar also reacted on the video and called it "ridiculous" and "unacceptable."

Watch: "Ridiculous, unacceptable", says Jagdeep Dhankhar after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimics Rajya Sabha Chairman and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi films the act.

#WATCH | "Ridiculous, unacceptable", says Jagdeep Dhankhar after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimics Rajya Sabha Chairman and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi films the act. pic.twitter.com/F3rftvDmhJ — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

With 49 Lok Sabha MPs suspended on Tuesday (December 19), the total number of opposition parliamentarians suspended from the two Houses has gone up to 141.

On Monday, 78 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, days after 14 MPs were suspended. The winter session will conclude on December 22.