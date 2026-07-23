Kalyan Banerjee Suspended From Lok Sabha For Monsoon Session After Women MPs' Complaint Amid TMC Rift | AITC/ X

Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faction Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday was suspended from Lok Sabha for the Monsoon Session after two women MPs complained against him to the Speaker Om Birla.

Following the suspension the TMC Serampore MP was barred from entering the House for the entire session.

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Notably, rebel TMC MPs who have joined NCPI Shatabdi Roy and Mitali Bagh had complained against Banerjee to the Speaker.

In May, another rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had written a letter to the Speaker seeking permission to complain against Kalyan Banerjee.

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Talking to the media, Kakoli on Wednesday said that Kalyan Banerjee does not respect women.

“Kalyan had earlier also verbally abused women. Even now he is doing the same for which the women MPs have complained against him,” added Kakoli.

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Kalyan however, said that the suspension will not stop his fight.

Meanwhile, Banerjee is miffed with TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee for allegedly insulting him during the Annual Martyrs Day programme.

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“What is Abhishek doing? No matter whatever the situation is, in politics one has to come out of his house. Mamata Banerjee will have to choose between me or her nephew. My speech was disturbed during the Martyrs Day’s programme,” said the Serampore MP.

Mamata Banerjee faction TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh also showed his confidence that Kalyan Banerjee will not leave the party’s Supremo.