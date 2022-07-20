Kallakurichi student death: CB-CID sends notice asking deceased girl's family to collect body for final rites

ANI

Several days after the alleged suicide of a class 12th student in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi, the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) has asked the family members of the deceased girl to collect her body.

They put up a notice outside the deceased girl's house in Cuddalore district's Periyanasalur village informing her family about the completion of the postmortem and asking them to collect her body for final rites.

Tamil Nadu | CB-CID put up a notice outside the deceased girl's house in Periyanasalur village in Cuddalore district informing her family about the completion of the postmortem and asking them to collect her body for final rites pic.twitter.com/Wnerdt5ap0 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

CB-CID uses human-sized doll to analyse the death

The CB-CID team reportedly used a human-sized doll to analyse the death of the student, who allegedly died by falling off the third floor of the school in Kallakurichi on July 13.

The doll was reportedly thrown multiple times from the height, and officials were trying to gauge the impact on the doll. The investigating agency is trying to collect all the data to analyse the injuries. The initial post-mortem report suggests the girl died of a haemorrhage.

The 17-year-old girl allegedly killed herself after facing harassment at the hands of two teachers. Her family has claimed that she had sustained injuries prior to her death and was sexually assaulted. They have held the school management responsible for her death.

Five people from the school administration have been arrested in connection to the case. The School Secretary Shanthi, Principal Shiva Sankaran, school correspondent Ravikumar, and two teachers have been sent to a 15-day-remand.