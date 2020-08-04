Kajari Teej 2020: All you need to know about significance of this auspicious day

Kajari Teej, also known as Kajali Teej, is observed with much fanfare by women in North Indian states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar during the month of Shrawan. This year, as per the Drik Pancanga festival falls on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

The term Kajari is derived from a folk tradition that describes how a woman feels the sweet pain of separation from her husband.

Kajari Teej is also known as Badi Teej as opposed to Chhoti Teej which is also known as Hariyali Teej. It is also spelt as Kajali Teej or Kajri Teej. In some regions, Kajari Teej is known as Satudi Teej.

Significance of Kajari Teej:

On this day, married women observe fast on this day and pray to Lord Shiva. It is customary to sing folk songs known as kajris, which is composed and sung in Rajasthan, parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Married women visit their maternal home on this day to perform the Kajari Teej rituals. The term Kajari is inspired by the folk tradition and stands for the pain of brief separation from her husband.

The festival of Teej is of great significance to married couples as it is known to strengthen ties between a husband and his wife. Women break their fast by eating sattu. Praying to a neem tree is another important part of the festival. People wear colourful clothes during this time and a variety of food is served after the fast ends.

Unmarried women also observe the fast to get a good husband. There is also a tradition to read ‘Kajari Teej Katha’.

Tithi of Kajari Teej:

Kajari Teej on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 10:50 PM on Aug 05, 2020

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 12:14 AM on Aug 07, 2020