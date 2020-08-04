Kajari Teej 2020: Tithi and significance of the Shravan festival

Kajari Teej, also known as Satudi Teej or Badi Teej, is celebrated on the third day of Krishna Paksha, also known as dark fortnight, of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. This year it will be celebrated on Thursday, August 6.

The Hindu festival is celebrated by women in North Indian states, especially Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

What is the tithi of Kajari Teej 2020?

Tritiya tithi begins: 10:50 pm on August 5, 2020

Tritiya tithi ends: 12:14 AM August 7, 2020

Rituals and Significance of Kajari Teej:

On the day, married women visit their maternal home to perform the rituals. They dress up as newly brides and adorn themselves with henna, sindoor, bindi, bangles, and other jewellery. They observe fast and seek Goddess Parvati’s blessings for a blissful married life and long life of their husband. Unmarried women also observe the fast to get a good husband. There is also a tradition to read ‘Kajari Teej Katha’.

In some communities, women worship the Neem tree and the Moon God (Chandra Dev) and eating sattu (sweet made from chana dal) or fruits. Women sing songs, dance, pray together on the occasion of this Shravan festival.