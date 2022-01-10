Kailash Satyarthi Birthday Special: Interesting facts to know about the savior of children and Nobel Prize winner

Nearly for more than three decades, one man has been working to protect children from exploitation. The man has dedicated his life to uphold children's rights and provide them opportunities that the world's so hell-bent on denying them. Not many people were really aware of his incredible work and achievements till he won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

We are talking about none other than Kailash Satyarthi who won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize along with Malala Yousafzai for his exceptional role in saving more than 85,000 children from bonded labour and slavery.

Born of January 11, 1954, in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh Satyarthi went on to become a global icon for children, following in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi. He kickstarted his efforts in the field when he founded the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (lSave the Childhood Movement) in 1980. Since then, his work and efforts have only become bigger and better. Till date, he has saved thousands of children from exploitation.

On his 67th birthday, here's a look at some of the interesting facts about Kailash Satyarthi:

Kailash has freed over 87,000 children from slavery and child labour:

He was just 26 when he gave up his career as an electrical engineer to work for children. Kailash founded the Bachpan Bachao Andolan and has consistently worked hard to protect the rights of thousands of children – till date, his work has freed over 87,000 from 144 countries.

When did Kailash started his social service:

Kailash was 11-years-old when he, along with his friends, collected used books from his neighbourhood in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh and distributed them to children who needed them.

Kailash's ideals reflect even his name:

Kailash was born Kailash Sharma. But even as a teenager, his ideals were guiding him in the direction of equality and social justice. He gave up his surname when he was 15 years old, following an incident that left a deep impact on him. He, along with friends, had organised a dinner for “high caste” political leaders. And the food for the dinner was prepared by “low caste” people. When they got to know the identity of the cooks, the politicians did not turn up for dinner and even boycotted Kailash and his friends’ families for organising it. He was deeply affected by the injustice inherent in this deeply-flawed caste system; he decided to drop his surname and adopt “Satyarthi” instead — which translates to “Seeker of Truth”.

Kailash finds GoodWeave:

In 1994, Kailash started an initiative called “Rugmark” (now known as GoodWeave International). The aim of the initiative is to create a carpet industry that does not make use of child labour. Rugs sold under the GoodWeave label are certified child-labor-free.

Kailash initiates Global March movement:

Started in 1998, the march movement began with an 80,000 km long physical march across 103 countries. This movement has sent a powerful international message against child labour.

Members from over 140 different countries participated in the march. The impact of the movement has been so profound that today, 177 of 185 member countries of the International Labour Organisation have ratified a convention against child labour.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022