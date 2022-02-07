'Kaan khol kar sunle..': Congress' reply to PM Modi's accusation of having committed 'paap' during first COVID wave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress party of contributing to the spread of coronavirus in the initial days by pushing migrant labourers to leave Mumbai, thereby triggering a crisis.

"The Congress Party has crossed all limits during the first wave COVID pandemic. During the first wave, when people were following lockdowns, in the entire world guidelines were suggesting that people stay where they are... then Congress leaders were standing at Mumbai station and scaring innocent people. They pushed migrant workers in Mumbai to return to their states," the PM said in his reply to the Motion of Thanks debate in Lok Sabha.

The PM said that the (Congress) had crossed all limits and committed a 'paap' (sin) and a 'mahaapradh'... "pushed migrant labourers into difficulties." "Congress gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai". "This led to the spread of COVID in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand. What kind of politics is this? How long will this politics will continue? The entire country is shocked by the behavior of Congress," he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has replied to PM Modi's accusation on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, the party in Hindi said, "The Prime Minister and the entire BJP government listen with your ears open. It is the tradition of Congress to help in the crisis (sic)." "According to your habit, you will leave the country destitute in crisis, the 'hand' of the Congress will always be ready to hold the arm of the countrymen (sic)," the tweet further read.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 08:14 PM IST