K Kavitha to appear before ED in Delhi excise policy case today | ANI

BRS MLC K. Kavitha is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the central agency's probe into the Delhi Excise Policy scam case.

She was interrogated on March 11 and will now make her second appearance before the ED.

Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will host a press conference at her residence in the capital on Thursday before joining the investigation.

She will have her testimony recorded by a female deputy director-level officer in accordance with PMLA Section 50.

Kavitha's first appearance

During her first appearance, she was reportedly confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who had represented the South Group which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.

Pillai allegedly claimed to be Kavitha's associate.

The ED recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, the former auditor of the BRS MLC and a member of the South Group, on Wednesday.

According to sources, there is a chance that the central agency will confront Kavitha with Buchchi Babu on Thursday.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, and that her name is being dragged into the matter unnecessarily.

