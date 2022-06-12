K Chandrashekar Rao set to enter national politics, to launch national party named 'Bharatiya Rastra Samiti'

TRS Party President K. Chandrashekar Rao | Photo Credit: PTI

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao set to enter national politics as he will be launching a national party named 'Bharatiya Rastra Samiti' this month.

Amid reports of the ruling TRS's possible national foray, Telangana NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) from across the world have "unanimously" endorsed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's "decision to foray into national politics", a CMO release said here on Sunday.

"Telangana NRIs from across the world unanimously adopted a resolution in support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's decision to foray into national politics," the release said.

"Telangana NRIs coordinator" B Ganesh moved a resolution seeking the support of NRIs to TRS president and CM KCR's move to enter into national politics in a Zoom meeting attended by NRIs from different countries on Sunday, it said.

"Ahead of the launch of National party - Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi by TRS Chief , all the NRIs welcomed KCR to plunge into national politics in the meeting and adopted a resolution in this regard," the release said, lending credence to reports of KCR's plans for a national role.

The NRIs said the development of India will be possible only under the leadership of KCR, the release said.

NRI leader Mahesh said KCR is likely to hold TRS state Executive and announce his foray into national politics officially.

The TRS will also be rechristened as BRS in the meeting on June 19, the release quoted him as having said.

He said a campaign would be launched aiming to educate all NRIs living in different countries about the growth and development witnessed in the southern state under the leadership of KCR.

Several NRIs from different countries attended the virtual meeting and supported KCR's decision to enter into national politics, the release said.

Earlier, reports in a section of media had suggested that TRS is likely to foray into national politics with a name change. The reports had said TRS may follow the statutory requirement of convening the general body meeting of the party for changing its name and sending a resolution to the Election Commission to complete the process.

(With inputs from agencies)