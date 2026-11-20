K Annamalai Welcomes SC Order Allowing Karthigai Deepam Lamp Lighting At Thiruparankundram Hill |

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the disputed Deepathoon pillar on Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai on November 24. He thanked the apex court on behalf of Lord Murugan’s devotees and urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that the ritual takes place without interference.

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Annamalai Hopes For Permanent Solution

In a post on X, Annamalai expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for allowing the lamp to be lit at the hilltop pillar during this year’s Karthigai Deepam festival. Referring to the traditional practices associated with the pillar and devotees’ long-standing demand, he said he hoped the court would provide a permanent solution to the issue in the coming years. He also urged the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government to respect the Supreme Court’s order and ensure that the lamp is lit without obstruction.

Supreme Court Grants One-time Permission

The remarks came hours after a Supreme Court bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi permitted the lighting of the lamp at the disputed Deepathoon on November 24. However, the court clarified that the permission was a one-time arrangement and would not establish any customary right.

The apex court also stayed the Madras High Court judgment that had permitted the ritual at the disputed location. It made clear that its interim order should not be treated as a final determination of the nature of the pillar, ownership of the land or the existence of an established religious custom.

SC Restricts Access To Pillar

The court directed that only authorised representatives of the temple administration and government officials would be allowed to visit the spot for the ritual. It also asked the authorities to make necessary security arrangements, if required. The bench further clarified that worship at customary sites and lawful access to the adjoining dargah and mosque must continue without disruption.

The order came on a batch of petitions challenging the Madras High Court’s decisions allowing the lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon, situated near the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah on Thiruparankundram hill.

Tamil Nadu Govt Opposes Ritual

The Tamil Nadu government had opposed the High Court’s direction, arguing that there was no established tradition of lighting the lamp at the disputed pillar. It maintained that the customary location for the ritual was the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple. During the hearing, the state also warned that recognising the pillar as a religious site could have wider implications for thousands of survey pillars across the country.

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