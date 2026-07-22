K Annamalai Questions Centre Over Delay In Talks With NEET Protesters

Former BJP leader K Annamalai on Wednesday questioned the Centre over its delayed engagement with protesters demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, saying the government should have initiated dialogue much earlier to prevent the situation from escalating.

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In a post on X, Annamalai reiterated his long-standing support for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), arguing that the examination had brought uniformity to medical admissions and created opportunities for students from underprivileged backgrounds to pursue medical education.

However, he said repeated paper leaks had severely undermined confidence in the system.

"Over the past many years, I have taken a personal stand in support of the NEET examination," Annamalai wrote, adding that the NEET-UG question paper had leaked three times in the past five years.

He said the repeated breaches had placed immense pressure on students, many of whom had to undergo the examination process again because of failures in the system that was meant to ensure fairness.

"There was no accountability, and I believe strongly that it was that moment that brought in a shift in the minds of the students to take to the streets to cry their hearts out," he said.

Calling protest a "fundamental right in a democracy", Annamalai questioned why the BJP-led Central Government took so long to initiate discussions with the protesters.

"The pertinent question, however, is this: why did the BJP-led Central Government take so long to initiate a dialogue with the protestors? Why was meaningful engagement delayed until the protest had escalated to a flashpoint? What kept you waiting?" he asked.

At the same time, Annamalai urged students and protest leaders to remain focused on their original demands, warning that prolonged agitations often attract people with vested interests who attempt to divert the movement from its core objectives.

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"It is natural that when a protest stays on for weeks, people with vested interests will take the stage... Please do not let it happen," he said.

He also appealed to the Centre to engage in meaningful dialogue, ensure transparency and take swift action to address students' concerns.

"The strength of any nation lies in the confidence its youth place in its institutions. If our students lose faith in the fairness and credibility of our education system, we are jeopardising the future of our nation," Annamalai said.