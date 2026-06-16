'Approach Devised For NEET Retest May Not Resolve Issue': Former BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Annamalai Questions Extensive Security Measures In Exam

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai has raised concerns over the stringent security arrangements planned for the NEET UG retest scheduled on June 21, 2026, saying that while preventing paper leaks is important, the measures could place additional pressure on students.

Two-tier CRPF+CISF escort with IAF airlift.



4-layer CCTV with AI surveillance.



Biometric & facial recognition before entry.



Multiple layers of frisking.



Multi-level oversight with direct monitoring from the Prime Minister’s office.



Yes, you read it right. But these are… — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 16, 2026

In a post on X, Annamalai highlighted the elaborate security framework announced for the examination. According to him, the retest will be conducted under a two-tier escort system involving the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), with transportation support from the Indian Air Force (IAF). The examination process will also include four-layer CCTV surveillance with artificial intelligence monitoring, biometric and facial recognition checks before entry, multiple rounds of frisking, and direct oversight from the Prime Minister's Office.

Drawing attention to the scale of the arrangements, Annamalai remarked that such measures are typically associated with highly sensitive operations rather than a national entrance examination.

While acknowledging that students would welcome efforts to prevent paper leaks and ensure a fair examination process, he argued that the heightened security procedures may unintentionally increase anxiety among candidates. He noted that longer verification procedures at examination centres, repeated frisking, and the extension of the overall examination duration from 180 minutes to 195 minutes could add to the stress already faced by aspirants.

The former BJP leader further stated that students spend months preparing for competitive examinations such as NEET and that additional scrutiny before entering the examination hall may place an unnecessary burden on them. He said the approach appears to be at odds with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which seeks to reduce exam-related stress among students.

Annamalai also pointed to reports of candidates facing difficulties while downloading their admit cards. Although the National Testing Agency (NTA) has assured students that the issue will be resolved at the earliest, he said such technical glitches create further uncertainty ahead of the examination.

Concluding his remarks, Annamalai said that paper leaks and examination irregularities require effective solutions. However, he expressed concern that the current strategy for the NEET retest may not fully address the root problem and could instead create new challenges for students appearing for the exam.