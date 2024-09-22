Justices Nitin Jamdar & KR Shriram Elevated As Chief Justices Of Kerala HC & Madras HC Respectively

Left To Right: Justice Nitin Jamdar, Justice KR Shriram |

Mumbai: The Central government on Saturday notified the appointment of Chief Justices to eight High Courts. Justice Nitin Jamdar, the senior most judge of the Bombay High Court, who has been elevated as the Chief Justice (CJ) of Kerala High Court. Second senior most judge of the Bombay HC, Justice KR Shriram has been elevated as CJ of Madras HC.

Union Law Minister (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal tweeted the development from his official X handle. “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint/ transfer the following Chief Justices of High Courts..”

The notification came a day after the Supreme Court questioned the Centre on sitting on its recommendations, saying that the collegium was not a “search committee”.

The recommendations by the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, with regard to the Chief Justices were made on July 11. This included Justice Jamdar’s name for elevation as CJ of Kerala HC. The list was altered on September 17, with respect to the appointment of CJs to four HCs.

Born in Solapur into a family of lawyers, Justice Jamdar is the third generation to pursue a career in the legal field. Having received education in different schools across Maharashtra, he obtained degrees in Commerce and Law from Sydenham Commerce College and Government Law College, Mumbai.

Started practice at the Bombay HC in diverse fields, primarily in administrative and constitutional law. He represented various public bodies such as the Zilla Parishads, Municipal Councils, Municipal Corporations, and Universities. He also represented the Bar Council of India and the High Court administration. He was the Senior Standing Counsel for the Union of India. He was appointed as a judge of the Bombay HC on January 23, 2012.

Born in Mumbai, Justice Shriram completed B.Com in Financial Accountancy and Management and LL.B. from Mumbai University, following which he pursued LL.M. (Maritime Law) from King's College, London. He dealt with commercial matters with specialisation in Shipping and International Trade Law, Company Law matters etc. He was appointed as a judge of the Bombay HC on June 21, 2013.

On the personal front, he was actively involved in social causes, helping families where there is a bereavement. For many years he served as the Vice-Chairman of Dharmishta Mithran, an NGO, that runs centers for performing obsequies and 'shraaddh' for the departed. He loves playing golf and is well travelled across the country and internationally.

At present, the Bombay Hc is functioning with 66 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 94. With the two senior judges being elevated, the HC’s strength will be 64.

List of other Judges elevated –

- Justice Manmohan currently acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court appointed as regular Chief Justice of Delhi High Court;

- Justice Rajiv Shakdher (of Delhi High Court) appointed as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court;

- Justice Suresh Kait (of Delhi High Court) appointed as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court;

- Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji (of Calcutta High Court) appointed as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court;

- Justice Tashi Rabstan (acting Chief Justice of J&K and Ladhak High Court) appointed as regular Chief Justice of the J&K and Ladakh High Court;

- Justice MS Ramachandra Rao (Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court) transferred to Jharkhand High Court.