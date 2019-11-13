JusticeForFathimaLatheef: IIT Madras student hangs self, Twitter calls it 'institutional murder'

A 19-year-old student Fathima Lateef of IIT Madras was found hanging in her hostel room in Chennai on Saturday morning.

Police suspect Fathima Latif, a first-year student of MA, humanities and development studies (integrated), may have killed herself after getting low internal marks.

According to an Indian Express report, the police have registered a case of unnatural death and said that no suicide note was found. However, her father Abdul Latif has sent out a petition to the Prime Minister seeking justice. He has mentioned a note in her cell phone which names her professor and another person (name withheld) as the cause of her death.

Her parents have also submitted a petition to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking the state government’s intervention in Tamil Nadu police’s investigation of the case.

Twitter erupted after Fathima’s death calling #JusticeForFathimaLatheef. Twitter users claimed that she faced religious discrimination in IIT Madras, terming it as an ‘institutional murder’.