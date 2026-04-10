Justice Yashwant Varma Resigns From Allahabad High Court Amid Impeachment Push Over Cash Row

Justice Yashwant Varma | File Image)

New Delhi: More than a year after the recovery of a huge stash of cash from his official residence in Delhi last year, Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has resigned as a judge at the Allahabad High Court.

His resignation has been sent to the President and comes as impeachment proceedings against him gathered pace, with over 140 Lok Sabha members supporting a motion seeking his removal.

His resignation letter to the President of India reportedly does not mention any reason for stepping down.

In his resignation letter dated April 9, he said, "While I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons which have constrained me to submit this missive, it is with deep anguish that I hereby tender my resignation from the office of Judge of Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, with immediate effect." He took oath on April 5, 2025.

After his resignation, Justice Varma is understood to lose the constitutional immunity available to sitting judges, making it possible for a criminal case to be registered against him and for arrest proceedings to follow.

For the unversed, large amount of cash was recovered from Justice Varma’s official residence in Lutyens’ Delhi on March 14, 2025. He was, at that time, serving as a judge at the Delhi High Court. The burnt cash was allegedly found in a storeroom near the servants’ quarters. Justice Varma and his wife were in Bhopal at the time.

The court had subsequently withdrawn judicial work from Justice Varma at the Delhi High Court.

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Justice Varma had denied the allegations, stating that neither he nor his family had ever stored cash in the storeroom and adding that the room was accessible to all.