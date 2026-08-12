Justice Yashwant Varma Cash-At-Home Case: Parliamentary Panel Finds All 3 Charges Proved

Justice Yashwant Varma | (Photo Courtesy: X/Altered by FPJ)

A three-member parliamentary inquiry committee has found all three charges against former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma “proved” in the cash-at-home case. The inquiry report was tabled in both Houses of Parliament on August 12, 2026, marking a significant development in the proceedings against the former judge.

The findings relate to the discovery of substantial quantities of partly burnt ₹500 currency notes at Varma’s official residence in New Delhi in March 2025.

Cash found after fire at official residence

The case dates back to the night of March 14-15, 2025, when a fire broke out at Varma’s official residence at 30 Tughlak Crescent in New Delhi. Firefighters and other responders who reached the premises reportedly found substantial quantities of partly burnt ₹500 notes in a storeroom.

At the time, Varma was serving as a judge of the Delhi High Court. He was subsequently transferred to the Allahabad High Court and resigned from judicial office in April 2026.

According to the findings reported by India Today and The Tribune, the inquiry panel examined the circumstances surrounding the cash, the handling of evidence and the explanations provided by Varma.

Charge I: Unexplained cash found at residence

The first charge, concerning the presence of unexplained cash, was found proved.

The panel concluded that substantial quantities of ₹500 notes, described by witnesses as bundles, heaps and stacks, were present in the storeroom forming part of the judge’s official residential premises and under his institutional control.

The committee found that Varma failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the presence, source or ownership of the cash.

However, the panel did not make a finding under criminal law that the money personally belonged to Varma. Its conclusion was instead based on the unexplained presence of the cash at premises under his control and his failure to satisfactorily account for it.

Charge II: Failure to preserve material evidence

The second charge, relating to the handling and preservation of evidence, was also found proved.

The panel found that material evidence was not properly secured or preserved after the discovery of the cash. The condition of the storeroom was reportedly disturbed before it could be lawfully sealed and inspected.

The subsequent non-availability or disappearance of the currency notes also remained unexplained.

As reported by LiveMint, the committee’s finding was based on failures surrounding the preservation of evidence, including lapses involving the household establishment. Importantly, the panel did not conclude that Varma personally removed the missing cash.

Charge III: Explanations found unsatisfactory

The third charge concerned the explanations offered by Varma regarding the incident and the cash found at his residence.

The panel found his explanations, including his response dated March 22, 2025, to be evasive, incomplete and unsatisfactory. It concluded that his responses did not demonstrate the candour, transparency and institutional responsibility expected of a constitutional court judge.

The committee assessed Varma’s explanations against statements from independent official witnesses and other material placed before it.

His claims involving possible conspiracy, planting of the cash or alternative explanations for its presence were not accepted as substantiated, according to the inquiry findings reported by The Tribune.

All three charges held proved

In its consolidated conclusion, the inquiry committee held that Articles of Charges I, II and III were proved against Justice Yashwant Varma.

The three-member panel was headed by Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar and included then-Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, who is now a Supreme Court judge, and senior advocate B.V. Acharya.

The panel was constituted under the Judges (Inquiry) Act by the Lok Sabha Speaker to examine the allegations against Varma.

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Findings significant, but not a criminal conviction

The committee’s findings are significant in the context of the parliamentary process for the removal of a judge. However, the report does not amount to a criminal conviction or a finding that Varma committed a criminal offence.

The inquiry primarily examined whether the charges framed against him were established under the parliamentary judicial inquiry process.

With Varma having already resigned from judicial office in April 2026, the removal proceedings against him have effectively become infructuous.