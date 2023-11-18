Senior Literary Figure Dr Yashwant Manohar To Be Conferred With Yashwantrao Chavan State Level Award

The 'Yashwantrao Chavan State Level Award 2023' has been announced, recognizing eminent Marathi litterateur Dr. Yashwant Manohar. The announcement was made by MP Supriya Sule, Chairperson of the Chavan Centre. This esteemed award, presented annually in honour of Yashwantrao Chavan, will be conferred by Chavan Centre's President Sharad Pawar on November 25, the death anniversary of Yashwantrao Chavan.

The award, bestowed by the Chavan Centre, includes a cash prize of two lakh rupees along with a certificate of honor. Dr. Yashwant Manohar, an eminent poet, writer and critic, is this year's deserving recipient. Known for his impactful contributions to Marathi literature, Manohar's sensitivity and ability to portray the lives of marginalised sections have been widely acknowledged. His debut poetry collection, 'Utthangumpha', published in 1977, garnered significant acclaim within the literary realm. Through his work, he eloquently highlights the humanistic essence and constitutional values.

Supriya Sule Expresses Delight Over Presenting Award To Dr Manohar

MP Supriya Sule, the Chairperson of the Chavan Centre, expressed her delight at bestowing this prestigious award upon Dr. Yashwant Manohar, acknowledging his outstanding literary achievements. She extends her congratulations to him and invites citizens to attend the award distribution ceremony on November 25, 2023.

Since its inception in 1990, the 'Yashwantrao Chavan State Level Award,' presented by the Chavan Center, has recognised exceptional contributions across various domains including agriculture, industry, social work, management, administration, science, technology, rural and economic development, literature, art, culture and sports.

Renowned personalities such as writer Madhu Mangesh Karnik, esteemed social worker Baba Adhav, well-known poetess Shanta Shelke, veteran journalist Govindrao Talwalkar, Prof. N.D. Patil, and the Covishield manufacturer Serum Institute of India have been among the esteemed recipients of this distinguished award in the past.

