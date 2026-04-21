Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma Pulls Up AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal Over 'Miscarriage Of Justice' Remark| VIDEO

In a sharp courtroom exchange captured on video, Justice Sharma pulled up AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for repeatedly suggesting a possible “miscarriage of justice,” even as she rejected his plea seeking her recusal from the case.

Interrupting him during the hearing, the judge said, “You should not repeatedly say that there will be a miscarriage of justice.” She pointed out that despite procedural constraints, the court had extended multiple accommodations to him as a self-represented litigant.

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Court Flags Procedural Leeway Given To Kejriwal

Justice Sharma noted that even after reserving the order, she had taken Kejriwal’s additional affidavit on record something “not normally done.”

“I did so because you were appearing in person,” she said, adding that court procedures applied equally to all and could not be relaxed beyond a point.

She clarified that since he had chosen to represent himself and had not authorised anyone initially, the responsibility to manage filings and submissions rested solely with him. “It is your responsibility to manage your case; it is not the court’s duty,” she remarked.

‘Rules Apply Equally, This Is Not An Extraordinary Case’

The judge mentioned that the case did not warrant any special treatment.

“This is not an extraordinary case; it is a simple matter like others,” she said, explaining that registry rules such as seeking prior permission for filings apply uniformly to every litigant.

She also addressed his attempt to file further submissions, noting that while there is no provision for a rejoinder to written submissions, the court still allowed his filing to be treated as written submissions.

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‘Courtroom Cannot Be A Theatre Of Perception’

Taking a firm stance, Justice Sharma said judicial proceedings cannot be guided by a litigant’s personal beliefs.

“A courtroom cannot be a theatre of perception,” she said, stressing that unfounded allegations risk undermining public confidence in the judiciary.

She further warned that allowing recusal on such grounds would make the judicial process vulnerable to insinuations and pressure.

Matter Listed For April 29

Before concluding, the judge directed that any additional documents be formally authorised before submission. When asked, Kejriwal confirmed that he had authorised the person submitting documents on his behalf.

With the recusal plea dismissed, the court will now proceed to hear the main matter, which is listed for April 29.