Justice Sanjiv Khanna to Assume Role as New Chief Justice; Will Need to Forego Morning Walks

Justice Sanjiv Khanna is set to take office as the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11 following the retirement of CJI DY Chandrachud. He no longer takes morning walks, rejecting security, since he values solitude while exercising.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Justice Sanjiv Khanna | File Image

Following CJI DY Chandrachud's retirement, Justice Sanjiv Khanna will become the 51st Chief Justice of India. He is set to take the oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 11. However, even prior to becoming the CJI, Khanna has ceased his morning walks.

Justice Khanna would stroll alone for many kilometers each morning in Delhi near the Lodhi Garden vicinity and his residence, believing that he wouldn't be recognized by anyone.

With his oath-taking as CJI approaching, Justice Khanna has been recommended to take a morning walk accompanied by security staff. Nevertheless, he declined to accompany the security and mentioned that he is not accustomed to it.

CJI Chandrachud's final day at work was November 8, during which he suggested Khanna's name.

CJI Chandrachud is set to retire on November 10, 2024. Prior to that, November 8 marked his final day of work at the Supreme Court.

article-image

A ceremonial bench was established to honor CJI Chandrachud's farewell. An evening farewell ceremony took place.

Chandrachud personally suggested Sanjeev Khanna’s name to the government. It is customary for the sitting CJI to suggest the name of his successor only when asked to do so by the Law Ministry.

Justice Sanjeev Khanna is next in the seniority list following CJI Chandrachud, hence his name has been proposed. However, his term will last just 6 months.

Justice Khanna, aged 64, is set to retire on May 13, 2025. Justice Khanna has authored 65 judgments while serving as a Supreme Court judge. Throughout this period, he has participated in approximately 275 benches.

