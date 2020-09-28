Courting Humour: 'We've dictionaries' and other banter from courts in India on Sep 28, 2020

When one thinks of the legal system, one thinks of dark-robed lawyers discussing matters of great import. However, the pandemic means many cases are now being fought from home which has given rise to the humour quotient and lightened the leit motif of 2020.

Thankfully, we’ve not been subjected to any salacious Zoom calls till now though we’ve had the odd-hookah smoker, umbrage at people’s backgrounds, complaints about microphones and anger at sartorial liberties like turning up at a hearing with one’s vest on.

‘Pura dinn latkaya’

One lawyer in the Delhi High Court appeared to get quite flustered during a hearing when he started giving live updates to his client except he forgot to switch off the mike.

The lawyer reportedly said: “Pura dinn latkaya ek supplementary matter ke liye.. (Made me wait the entire day for one supp matter).”



This led to a hilarious reaction from Justice Navin Chawla who managed to see the funnier side and suggested that one ought to mute him before he started abusing the court.

A much kinder reaction than a contempt of court notice.