Hyderabad Encounter: Justice done says victim's family hails cop

"This will make her rest in peace," the victim's father told reporters at his residence in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. He thanked the Telangana government, police and all others who stood by them.

"I am not going to get back my daughter but this will definitely send a strong message. This will instill fear and criminals will not dare to do what my daughter had to go through," said he added.

The 25-year-old veterinarian was gang raped by four truck drivers and cleaners near the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the night of November 27. They later dumped the body near Shadnagar town, about 28 km away, and set it afire.

The accused were shot dead early Friday morning when they allegedly tried to escape from the crime scene where the police had brought them to re-enact the incident.