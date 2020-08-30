Justice Arun Mishra says no to farewell amid 'suffering' due to COVID-19; Twitter recalls SC verdict on NEET, JEE

On Sunday, Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra turned down an invite for a farewell function to be organised ahead of his retirement on September 2. He explained that his conscience doesn't permit him to participate in any farewell function, due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In his letter to the President of SCBA, Justice Mishra said: "I am grateful for your kind invitation for inviting me to the farewell function proposed on the eve of my retirement."

"I have always considered the Bar as the mother of the judiciary, and it would have been a great pleasure to attend the said function. However, taking into consideration the severe situation and sufferings the world over on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, my conscience does not permit me to participate in any farewell function," he said.