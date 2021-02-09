Just hours before moment of truth, ISRO expects Hope Probe’s success

Abu Dhabi

Indian Space Research Organisation, which had successfully sent a spacecraft to Mars in 2014, has "a positive outlook" on the Hope Probe's success, which "will expand the global team that can coordinate and jointly plan future missions to Mars."

A senior scientist at ISRO told Emirates News Agency (WAM) on Tuesday, "It is an exciting opportunity as the UAE's Hope mission approaches Mars for an orbit injection. The successful approach to Mars provides renewed confidence in the upcoming phases of the mission."

R Umamaheswaran, Distinguished Scientist and Scientific Secretary at ISRO made these comments as the Hope Probe's Mars orbit insertion success is expected to be determined Tuesday evening UAE time. That delicate phase will decide the success of the mission.

"We have a positive outlook on Hope and wish the very best for this maiden mission from UAE to Mars," he said in an email interview from Bengaluru.

India was the first Asian country and the fourth globally to join the exclusive club that has reached Mars alongside the US, Russia and the European Space Agency.