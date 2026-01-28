 'Jungle Raj': Congress Attacks MP Govt, Demands Strict Action Against BJP Leader For Brutally Assaulting Woman In Satna - VIDEO
Congress has attacked the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government over assault allegations against BJP leader Pulkit Tandon in Satna. Sharing CCTV footage, the party accused the government of fostering jungle raj and demanded his immediate arrest. The incident allegedly left a woman and her mother injured; police registered an FIR and continue investigation into the case.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
article-image

The Congress has launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government after a BJP mandal president, Pulkit Tandon, was accused of brutally assaulting a young woman and her mother in Satna district’s Nagoud police station area. After the incident, both victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

Sharing the CCTV video of the incident on X, the Congress accused the state government of presiding over “jungle raj” and failing to protect women. In a strongly worded post, the party said the footage showed Tandon chasing and beating the woman, even after she fell onto a heap of iron rods. The Congress further claimed that the accused later threatened the woman and her daughter to withdraw the complaint, boasting that no one could harm him due to his political connections.

The party alleged that atrocities against women, Dalits and Adivasis were rising across Madhya Pradesh, while the BJP government remained indifferent. It demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and strict action in the case.

According to the complaint, the victim, who runs a beauty parlour, was allegedly lured to Tandon’s warehouse on the pretext of meeting a customer. She claimed that upon entering, she found Tandon consuming alcohol and that he allegedly assaulted her when she tried to leave. Her mother and brother later arrived at the spot. Tondon reportedly damaged her the brother’s mobile phone when he tried to record the incident.

Police have registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, the accused has not yet been arrested. Meanwhile, a BJP district office-bearer has sought an explanation from Tandon.

