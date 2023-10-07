Junaid-Nasir Murder Case: 'Cow Vigilante' Monu Manesar Sent To 4-Day Police Remand

File

Chandigarh: The “cow vigilante” Monu Manesar was sent to four-day police remand in Junaid-Nasir murder case by a Gurugram court on Saturday.

Monu, 28, – whose real name is Mohit Yadav - was arrested by Haryana police from Gurugram on September 12 and was handed over to Rajasthan police the same day in said case where he was wanted in the said case. A pistol and three live cartridges were also recovered from his possession.

He was brought from Rajasthan on Saturday on a production warrant and presented before a court of Gurugram district where the Haryana police demanded seven-day remand of Monu.

His counsel Kulbushan Bhardwaj told media that the court allowed four-day remand while the police had demanded seven-day remand saying it had to recover the weapon used in the crime as well as his connection with gangsters.

Abduction and killing of cattle traders Nasir and Junaid

It may also be recalled that Manesar was arrested in connection with the abduction and killing of cattle traders Nasir and Junaid by Rajasthan police. The charred bodies of the two men were found in a vehicle in Bhiwani district of Haryana on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by some accusing them of cow smuggling. The two were residents of Ghatmika village of the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan where a case about their abduction and killing was registered following which the Rajasthan police was on the lookout for him.

It may also be recalled that Monu was also an accused of inciting the the communal violence in Nuh and the adjoining areas on July 31 when a religious procession taken out was Bajrang Dal was attacked and in which six people including two home guards and a naib imam were killed and over 80 others, including many police personnel injured and which led to massive damage to public and private properties.

