July 1 Rule Changes: LPG Prices Cut, Passport Fees Revised, Aadhaar Update And More

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New Delhi: Five important financial and policy changes have taken effect from July 1, affecting taxpayers, bank customers, credit card users, passport applicants and Aadhaar holders.

Commercial LPG gets cheaper

Bringing major relief to hotels, restaurants and eateries, the government has slashed the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 183.50 with effect from July 1.

Passport fees surged

Passport fees have been increased for the first time since 2012. A standard passport, which used to cost Rs 1,500, has increased by Rs 1,000 and will now be charged at Rs 2,500.

Normal 36-page passport: Rs 2,500 (earlier Rs 1,500)

Normal 60-page passport: Rs 3,500 (earlier Rs 2,000)

Tatkaal 36-page passport: Rs 5,000

Tatkaal 60-page passport: Rs 6,000

The revised charges apply to both fresh passport applications and passport re-issue applications.

Fee for updating email address linked to Aadhaar waived off

Effective July 1, the Rs 75 fee for updating the email address linked to an Aadhaar has been waived for six months. The move, announced by the Unique Identification Authority of India, allows Aadhaar holders to update their email address free of cost through the Aadhaar mobile app until December 31, 2026.

Criteria for airport lounge visits for HDFC cardholders changes

The criteria to access three complimentary domestic airport lounge visits has now changed to Rs 60,000 in the preceding calendar quarter for three complimentary domestic airport lounge visits in the following calendar quarter.

Ticketless travel fine doubled

Indian Railways have doubled the minimum fine for travelling without a valid ticket, from Rs 250 to Rs 500. On top of that, passengers will still have to pay the actual fare for their journey. If caught and convicted, the law allows for a fine of up to Rs 1,000, jail time of up to six months, or both.