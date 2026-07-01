Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By ₹183.50 From July 1; Check Updated City-Wise Rates

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New Delhi: In a significant relief to resturants and eateries, Commercial LPG prices have dropped by Rs 183.50, effective July 1.

The price of the 19-kg commercial LPG in Delhi has come down to Rs 2,930. Prices of 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) have also been reduced by Rs 13. 5 kg FTL will cost Rs 808.50 in Delhi, as per ANI sources. There would be no change in rates for household cylinders.

City-wise LPG Cylinder Prices (Effective July 1)

Delhi

Domestic LPG (14.2 kg): Rs 942

Commercial LPG (19 kg): Rs 2,930

Mumbai

Domestic LPG (14.2 kg): Rs 941.50

Commercial LPG (19 kg): Rs 2,885.50

Kolkata

Domestic LPG (14.2 kg): Rs 968

Commercial LPG (19 kg): Rs 3,081.50

Chennai

Domestic LPG (14.2 kg): Rs 957.50

Commercial LPG (19 kg): Rs 3,100

The cut in prices follows Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest state-owned refiner and fuel retailer, raised the price of commercial LPG cylinders in June to Rs 3,113.50 from Rs 3,071.50, citing supply constraints triggered by the US-Iran-Israel war.

Meanwhile, the price cut comes amid a decline in international crude oil prices, following the easing of tensions in the Middle East and reduced concerns over potential supply disruptions.