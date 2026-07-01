 Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By ₹183.50 From July 1; Check Updated City-Wise Rates
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HomeIndiaCommercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By ₹183.50 From July 1; Check Updated City-Wise Rates

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By ₹183.50 From July 1; Check Updated City-Wise Rates

Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been reduced by ₹183.50 from July 1, bringing relief to restaurants and eateries. Domestic LPG prices remain unchanged. The revision follows easing international crude oil prices after reduced concerns over Middle East supply disruptions, reversing part of June's price hike

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, July 01, 2026, 10:10 AM IST
Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By ₹183.50 From July 1; Check Updated City-Wise Rates
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New Delhi: In a significant relief to resturants and eateries, Commercial LPG prices have dropped by Rs 183.50, effective July 1.

The price of the 19-kg commercial LPG in Delhi has come down to Rs 2,930. Prices of 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) have also been reduced by Rs 13. 5 kg FTL will cost Rs 808.50 in Delhi, as per ANI sources. There would be no change in rates for household cylinders.

City-wise LPG Cylinder Prices (Effective July 1)

Delhi

Domestic LPG (14.2 kg): Rs 942

Commercial LPG (19 kg): Rs 2,930

Mumbai

Domestic LPG (14.2 kg): Rs 941.50

Commercial LPG (19 kg): Rs 2,885.50

Kolkata

Domestic LPG (14.2 kg): Rs 968

Commercial LPG (19 kg): Rs 3,081.50

Chennai

Domestic LPG (14.2 kg): Rs 957.50

Commercial LPG (19 kg): Rs 3,100

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Commercial LPG Gets Costlier From June 1, Businesses Face Higher Fuel Costs While Domestic Rates...
Commercial LPG Gets Costlier From June 1, Businesses Face Higher Fuel Costs While Domestic Rates...

The cut in prices follows Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest state-owned refiner and fuel retailer, raised the price of commercial LPG cylinders in June to Rs 3,113.50 from Rs 3,071.50, citing supply constraints triggered by the US-Iran-Israel war.

Meanwhile, the price cut comes amid a decline in international crude oil prices, following the easing of tensions in the Middle East and reduced concerns over potential supply disruptions.

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