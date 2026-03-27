‘Judiciary Can Be Set?’ AAP Targets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Over Controversial Statement - VIDEO

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her alleged remarks made during the Times Now Summit 2026.

Sharing a clip from the summit, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said she was shocked by the remarks. “Shocking! Delhi CM Rekha Gupta alleging that the judiciary has been ‘set’! Is this what the BJP thinks about the judiciary? Should she not be held in contempt?” she wrote. In the clip shared by Atishi, Rekha Gupta can be heard speaking about Arvind Kejriwal’s acquittal in the liquor policy case by a trial court.

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“Aur wo jis chij ko keh rahe hain ki main kattar imandar hokar chhut gaya hoon, dryclean ho gaya hoon... wo ek nyayik prakriya hai, jiske pahle phase me ho sakta hai unhone set kar ke chijen nikali, parantu agle phase me bhi unko samna karna padega, jawab dena padega aur uske baad agar wo bach jate hain toh Delhi bhi dekhegi aur janta bhi dekhegi.” (What he is claiming, that he has been acquitted as a staunchly honest person and is now ‘cleaned’ is part of a judicial process. In its initial phase, it is possible that things were ‘managed,’ but in the next phase, he will have to face proceedings, answer questions, and if he is cleared, then both Delhi and the public will see.)

The official AAP handle also responded to Atishi’s post, stating that the Chief Minister’s remarks implied that judicial decisions could be influenced. “According to Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji, the judiciary can be ‘set’ to get decisions as per one’s will. Isn’t this an insult and contempt of the judiciary?” the party said.

Last month, a Delhi special court discharged Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the excise policy corruption case, citing lack of material evidence and calling the CBI probe a “premeditated and choreographed” exercise. The court found no evidence of a money trail or conspiracy, marking a major relief for the AAP.