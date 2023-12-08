 'Judges Shouldn't Express Personal Views,' Says Supreme Court on Calcutta HC's Remarks About Adolescent Girls & Sexual Urges
The observations are completely in violation of the rights of adolescents under Article 21 of the Constitution, says the Supreme Court.

ANIUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
Supreme Court Of India | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday (December 8) said parts of the Calcutta High Court judgment that stated that adolescent girls must control their sexual urges instead of giving in to two minutes of pleasure "were highly objectionable and completely unwarranted."

The Supreme Court said prima facie, it is of the view that "the judges are not expected to express their personal views or preach."

The observations are completely in violation of the rights of adolescents under Article 21 of the Constitution, said the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court also took suo motu cognisance of the High Court judgment and issued notice to the state government and others. The Supreme Court asked the state government to apprise it whether an appeal will be filed against the verdict.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

