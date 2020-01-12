JP Nadda to replace Amit Shah as BJP National President on January 20

BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda will take over as party's national president on January 20, sources told ANI.
BJP is planning to organise a grand level ceremony for Nadda, who became the party's working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha election 2019.
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister and party's incumbent national chief Amit Shah will also be present in the ceremony along with other Union Ministers, leaders, and workers at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
Nadda has followed in the shoes of many other well known politicians, rising through the ranks from being elected as the Secretary of the Patna University at the age of 17. He would then go on to join ABVP, the student wing of RSS.
Nadda perused his LLB degree from Himachal Pradesh University, and during his time there, defeated the Students Federation of India (SFI) to become the student’s union president.
He was the national general secretary of the ABVP from 1986 to 1989.
Nadda was also influenced by the Jai Prakash Narayana movement.
At the age of 31 he was appointed the president of the BJP’s youth wing.
Following the BJP-led government's reelection, Nadda was appointed as the party's working president in June last year.
Nadda first entered electoral politics by winning the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly seat from Bilaspur. He was made the leader of Opposition.
In the ensuing years, Nadda would go on to be re-elected from Bilaspur.
In the 2007 Prem Kumar Dhumal government he was made the Minister of Forest, Environment, Science, and Technology.
In 2010, he was chosen by Nitin Gadkari as the general secretary of the BJP. He got elected to Rajya Sabha in the year 2012.
In 2014, during a cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made him the Minister of Health.
Nadda's appointment came days before Delhi assembly elections.
Polling on 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)