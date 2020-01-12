JP Nadda to replace Amit Shah as BJP National President on January 20

Nadda has followed in the shoes of many other well known politicians, rising through the ranks from being elected as the Secretary of the Patna University at the age of 17. He would then go on to join ABVP, the student wing of RSS.

Nadda perused his LLB degree from Himachal Pradesh University, and during his time there, defeated the Students Federation of India (SFI) to become the student’s union president.

He was the national general secretary of the ABVP from 1986 to 1989.

Nadda was also influenced by the Jai Prakash Narayana movement.