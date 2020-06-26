JP Nadda reveals PMNRF donated to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: Why Sonia Gandhi asking for PMCares funds to moved to PMNRF is a problem

“People of India donated their hard-earned money to PMNRF to help their fellow citizens in need. To divert this public money into a family run foundation is not only a brazen fraud but also a big betrayal of the people of India. One family’s hunger for wealth has cost the nation immensely. If only they have devoted their energies towards more constructive agenda. The Congress’ Imperial Dynasty needs to apologise to the unchecked loot for self-gains!” Nadda tweeted.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only time the PMNRF donated to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Free Press Journal saw the annual reports between 2004 and 2014 – the period when the UPA was in power and saw that there was more than one occasion when the PMNRF had donated to the Foundation. The 2005-06 annual report, too, shows a donation by the PMNRF, while the Ministry of Home Affairs that was headed by Congress leader Shivraj Patil donated to the foundation. In 2005-06, the Women Development and Child Welfare department in Andhra Pradesh also donated to the foundation. YSR Reddy was the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh during this period.

In addition, the home department at the Government of Tripura also donated to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, along with the Women Development and Child Welfare department in Andhra Pradesh donated to the foundation in 2007-08.

While there is no rule that ministries cannot donate to a foundation, it's only fair to ask why Congress governments in the Centre and state donated to the foundation. Interestingly, in the last financial year, the foundation got minimal donations