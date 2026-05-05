JP Nadda Named Assam Observer After NDA’s Landslide Victory

Union Minister JP Nadda | X @ANI

Union Health Minister and senior BJP leader JP Nadda has been appointed as the central observer for Assam to oversee the selection of the BJP legislature party leader, following the party’s thumping victory in the Assembly elections. The BJP has also named Union Home Minister Amit Shah as observer for West Bengal as preparations begin for government formation in both states.

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In Assam, the BJP-led NDA secured a landslide win, clinching a three-fourths majority in the 126-member Assembly. The BJP alone won 82 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark, while its allies, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), bagged 10 seats each.

The Congress managed 19 seats, while smaller parties like AIUDF and Raijor Dal won two seats each, and the Trinamool Congress secured one.

This marks the NDA’s third consecutive victory in the state and the BJP’s best-ever performance, improving significantly from its 2021 tally of 60 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the win to the alliance’s development-focused governance and thanked the people of Assam.

The polls, held on April 9, recorded an impressive voter turnout of 85.96 per cent, reaffirming strong public backing for the NDA’s governance agenda.