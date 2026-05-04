Assam Assembly Results 2026: NDA Sweeps To Power Again With Two-Thirds Majority Victory

ANI

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the bold leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has returned to power in Assam for a third consecutive term, securing a decisive two third majority mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections. Trends and declared results show the alliance comfortably crossing the majority mark of 64 seats, racing ahead in nearly 102 constituencies in the 126-member House.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party with around 82 seats, while allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) have added about 10 and 10 seats respectively to the tally.

In contrast, the Congress-led opposition alliance has been reduced to 21 seats where the grand old party the Indian National Congress won lowest ever since Independence only 19 while it's allies Raijor Dal 2, Asom Jatiya Parishad nil and Left 🎉 also nil. Badaruddin Ajmol led AIUDF 2 and, TMC one.

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Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma retained Jalukbari with ease, reinforcing his grip over the state’s political landscape. “People of Assam have trusted our work and vision. I will continue to serve with full commitment,” he said after his victory.

Among other prominent NDA winners are Jayanta Malla Baruah ( Nalbari), Chandra Mohan Patowary (Tihu), Biswajit Daimary ( Tamulpur), Pijush Hazarika (Jagirod), Ashok Singhal (Dhekiajuli), Ranjeet Kumar Dass (Bhavanipur-Sarbhog), Bimal Borah ( Tingkhong) Pradyut Bordoloi (Dispur), Bhupen Kumar Borah (Bihpuria), Atul Borah (Bokakhat) and Keshab Mahanta (Kaliabor), Prashant Phukan ( Dibrugarh), Rupesh Gowala ( Doomdooma), Kaushik Rai ( Lakhipur), Krishnendu Paul ( Patharkandi), Ajnata Neog ( Golaghat), Tuliram Ranghang ( Rangkhang).

Akhil Gogoi, president of Raijor Dal, managed to retain his Sibsagar seat, though his party failed to make a wider impact.

The BPF registered a clean sweep in its contested seats, underlining its continued influence in the Bodoland region winning 10 seats out of 11 that party contested. Top leaders of BPF Charan Boro, Rihon Daimary and Sewli Mohilary wife of Hagrama Mohilary won this election with others.

The opposition camp saw several high-profile defeats. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi lost Jorhat to BJP’s Hitendra Nath Goswami by over 23,000 votes. Leader of Opposition in last Assembly Debabrata Saikia lost in Nazira, while Ripun Borah was defeated in Borchala. Lurinjyoti Gogoi lost in Khowang, Jayanta Khound in Ronganadi, and CPI(M) leader Manoranjan Talukdar in Bhavanipur-Sarbhog. Former Union Minister Rajen Gohain was defeated in Barhampur.

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In the hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, the BJP swept all seats, consolidating its position in the region. In the Bodoland Territorial Region, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) suffered a complete rout, with even its president Pramod Boro losing in Tamulpur and former ABSU chief Dipen Boro defeated in Bhergaon. BPF-BJP candidates made significant gains in these constituencies.

Badruddin Ajmal, chief of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), secured a win from Binakandi. “I thank my voters for standing by me. I will continue to raise their issues,” he said.

The verdict marks a hat-trick for the NDA under Sarma’s leadership, with the alliance benefiting from consolidation of indigenous and non-minority votes, welfare outreach, and gains from recent delimitation. The opposition, despite an aggressive campaign, struggled with fragmented support and could not match the NDA’s organisational strength.