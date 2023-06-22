Journalist Confronts Khalistani Supporter Who Disrespected Indian National Flag (WATCH)

Screenshot showing the Indian Flag disrespected at UN headquarters in New York by a Khalistani supporter | Twitter

BJP Delhi leader Tajinder Bagga on Thursday (June 22) shared a video showing a Khalistani supporter insulting the Indian National Flag near the UN headquarters in New York on June 21. However, the video showing an Indian journalist strongly pushing back the Khalistani supporter and telling him not to insult the Indian National Flag has people applauding the journalist for standing up for the Indian National flag when it was being disrespected by the Khalistani supporter in the video.

The brave act by the journalist and others around the man who insulted the Indian Natonal Flag has ignited emotional response on Twitter by Indians. The concerned journalist has been identified as Vikas Bhadauria. Many demanded for strict action against the man in the video shown disrespecting the Indian National Flag.

As can be heard in the video and claimed by certain reports, a group also tried to provoke by raising pro-Khalistani slogans and anti-India slogans when the National Flag was disrespected by the Khalistani supporter. The video shows the man who insulted the Indian National Flag dragging the flag using his left feet. As the people around that man including the journalist notice him insulting the flag, they rush in to stop the person and pick up the national flag.

The incident is said to be of June 21 from near the UN Headquarters where International Yoga Day was observed on the occasion. However, a pro-Khalistan lobby had gathered near the headquarters and reportedlty raised slogans in support of the Khalistan. It is not clear what transpired but the video clearly shows the man in pink Tshirt insulting the flag by dragging it using his left leg. The man even tried to resist when people of Indian origin tried to stop him, shows the video.