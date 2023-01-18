Joshimath: Technical survey of buildings begins

Twitter

Gopeshwar: As the crisis in subsidence-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand deepens, the Chamoli district administration on Tuesday began a technical survey of the damaged buildings situated in JP Colony for the demolition exercise.

A majority of houses in the colony, which is located in one of the worst-hit Marwari area of Joshimath, are single-storey buildings with roofs made of tin sheets.

"A survey of damaged buildings of JP colony has begun after which a formal order to dismantle them will be issued," Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said.

"A technical team is on the spot to conduct the survey. When it will submit its report, the order to demolish the unsafe buildings in the colony will be issued," he said.

JP Colony houses employees of Vishnu Prayag hydro-electricity project and the residential buildings here are made of light construction material, and their dismantling may not take long, an engineer engaged in the survey said on request of anonymity.

The colony was vacated on January 3 after an underground water channel burst on January 2.

The Uttarakhand government had on Monday decided to mechanically demolish all such buildings in JP Colony whose retrofitting was not possible.

