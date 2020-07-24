'Join the dots': Priti Gandhi wonders if Rahul Gandhi is on board with PIL challenging Ram Mandir poojan

Gokhale for his part denies any such link, tweeting on Friday that the claims that his PIL had been instigated by the Congress were baseless. He has blamed the BJP and the RSS, and even included Home Minister Amit Shah in his allegations.

"So after appearing on Zee News this morning and saying that the Ram Mandir Bhumi Puja event in the middle of a pandemic is risky, I’ve started getting death threats on the phone from BJP and RSS workers. One of them said 'you’ll see our anger now'. This is how Amit Shah operates," Gokhale alleged.

He has also shared screengrabs of the the profanity laden and at times alarming comments purportedly from the comment section of his posts. Gokhale opines that "ANY gathering right now is a threat to public health".

"BJP and it’s propaganda channels are running a narrative that I filed a letter petition against the Ayodhya event on 'instigation of the Congress'. BJP is back to playing Mandir politics again. MHA Unlock 2.0 guidelines ban ALL gatherings - be it Eid or Ram Mandir," he alleged.