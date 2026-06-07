'Join Ishq Karo Party': Justice Markandey Katju Invites TMC MP Mahua Moitra After Protest Post

X/@mkatju

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju on Sunday invited Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to join the newly formed "Ishq Karo Party", saying its guiding principle is “Make Love Not War”.

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Katju made the remarks in a post on X while responding to a social media update concerning Moitra's support for a public movement led by activist Abhijit Dipke. In his post, Katju urged the TMC leader to “forget” other "CJP clows" and instead become part of the new outfit, which he described as being focused on promoting love and peace.

"Mahua, forget clowns of CJP, and join newly formed Ishq Karo Party, whose agenda is Make Love Not War," he wrote.

The former judge said he serves as the party's patron, while its chairman is Irfan Ali, who is based in Princeton, New Jersey, in the United States. Katju added that the organisation is in the process of setting up its website and social media presence.

The invitation came a day after Moitra publicly backed a protest campaign seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Sharing Dipke's post showing a large gathering at a protest event, Moitra voiced support for the movement and encouraged its continuation. Her remarks were seen as an endorsement of efforts demanding accountability over the examination leak issue.