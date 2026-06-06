Abhijeet Dipke Has Arrived! Cockroach Janata Party Founder Lands In India Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest, Urges Supporters To Carry Book & Tiranga |

New Delhi: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that he had arrived in India ahead of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. He also appealed to supporters to conduct the movement peacefully, urging them to carry books and the national flag while offering flowers to police personnel.

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“Landed. Looking forward to meet you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!” Dipke posted on X shortly after arriving in the country.

The protest, organised by the youth group founded by Dipke, is aimed at demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and pressing for reforms in the education sector. Hours before Dipke's arrival in Delhi, the organisation issued a fresh appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Pradhan from the Union Cabinet.

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Dipke, who is based in Boston and was formerly associated with the Aam Aadmi Party before moving to the United States for higher studies, had earlier posted, “On my way to India… Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution. #JaiBhim.”

According to organisers, supporters have been asked to assemble at the Parliament Street Police Station at 9 am, from where Dipke and several activists, including Sonam Wangchuk, intend to seek permission for a peaceful sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar.

CJP Shares Dos & Don'ts Ahead Of Protest

The group has circulated a list of dos and don'ts for participants, stressing that the movement should remain peaceful, disciplined and respectful of public order. Supporters have been encouraged to carry the tricolour and a book, document the proceedings, report any miscreants to the police, stay hydrated, wear caps and sunscreen and avoid engaging with 'trolls or provocateurs.'

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Organisers had also urged people not to gather at the airport and instead proceed directly to the Parliament Street Police Station. “Tomorrow, we will reset the education system of this country. Make sure that our voices can’t be ignored anymore. We reclaim this democracy and this beautiful nation of ours,” CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said while addressing supporters.

Another spokesperson, Saurav Das, reiterated the appeal for non-violence and invited citizens of all political shades to participate in the demonstration. The proposed protest follows a press conference held at the Constitution Club earlier this week, where the group formally announced its demand for Pradhan's resignation and called for broader reforms in India's education system.

Delhi Police have not yet publicly commented on whether permission for the protest will be granted. The developments are being closely watched as activists and supporters gather in the national capital ahead of the planned demonstration.