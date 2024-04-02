'Join BJP Or Get Arrested': Delhi Minister Atishi Claims BJP Threatened Her Through Close Aide

PM

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi has leveled a serious accusation against the Bharatiya Janata Party. At a press conference held on Tuesday morning, Atishi accused the BJP of threatening her with arrest by the Enforcement Directorate if she fails to join the saffron party within a month.

Addressing the press conference, she said, “I want to inform everyone that the BJP, through a very close associate of mine, approached me to join the party. I was asked to join the party and save my political career, or else I would be arrested by the ED in the coming month.”

Expressing fear of more arrests of AAP leaders in the coming days, she said, "In the next two months before the Lok Sabha elections, they will arrest four more AAP leaders - Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, and Raghav Chadha..."

"Yesterday, the ED mentioned Saurabh Bharadwaj and my name in court, based on a statement that has been available to the ED and CBI for a year and a half. This statement is in the ED's charge sheet and also in the CBI's charge sheets. So, what was the reason for raising this statement? The reason was that now the BJP feels that despite Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendra Jain being in jail, the Aam Aadmi Party is still united and strong. Now they are planning to put the next line of leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party in jail...", she added.

Addressing an Important Press Conference l LIVE https://t.co/GjjMH6M4aT — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 2, 2024

Will Kejriwal resign as CM?

When asked whether Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will resign from his post, Atishi said, "There are two constitutional and legal provisions related to this in our country. The Representation of the People Act says that if you have a conviction for more than two years, then you cannot remain a public representative. Arvind Kejriwal has not been convicted... Arvind Kejriwal enjoys the overwhelming majority of the Delhi Assembly, so there is no reason for Arvind Kejriwal to resign. If Arvind Kejriwal resigns today, then it will be a very simple and straightforward solution for the Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the opposition governments..."

Atishi announced via a social media post on Monday that she would reveal significant revelations during an exposé scheduled for Tuesday.