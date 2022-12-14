Jodhpur LPG cylinder blast toll hits 22

Representative Image

Jaipur: With four more persons, including the groom's father, succumbing on Tuesday morning and his mother among six relatives losing their battle for life on Monday, the toll in the LPG cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur reached 22. According to the police, the deceased had sustained more than 50% burns. Eight people, who are in the ICU, are in serious. A counselling room has been set up in the hospital for the relatives of the patients after the death of 10 persons in 24 hours.

The hospital staff would alert the relatives on the condition of the patients and their treatment.Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajshree Bohra said a team of plastic surgeons and other doctors are trying their level best to treat the injured.Notably, a gas cylinder exploded five days ago at Bhangra village of Jodhpur's Shergarh block during a wedding.

Two children were killed on the spot while 54 were rushed to the hospital. Of the total patients, 20 people have succumbed to the burns.