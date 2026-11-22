Jodhpur: In a shocking incident of brutality in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, a man was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths who inserted a nearly four-foot-long pipe into his private parts following a dispute over using a toilet. The pipe pierced his large intestine and penetrated deep into his abdomen, leaving him critically injured.

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The victim was rushed to Mathuradas Mathur (MDM) Hospital, where doctors performed a complex emergency surgery to remove the pipe and save his life. The entire treatment was provided free of cost under the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya (MAA) Yojana.

According to doctors, the patient was admitted on November 12, following which medical examinations revealed the severity of his injuries. An emergency operation was conducted on November 13.

Dr Dinesh Dutt Sharma, Head of the General Surgery Unit, said the surgical team performed an enterotomy, involving an incision in the intestine, to carefully remove the pipe. It had severely damaged the large intestine and posed a risk of injuring vital abdominal structures, including the aorta, ureter, major blood vessels and small intestine. Any further damage could have resulted in internal bleeding, severe infection or even death.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Vikas Rajpurohit said the case was medically challenging and credited the specialist team for saving the patient's life.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Notably, he has not lodged a police complaint against anyone so far, and no formal complaint has been received in connection with the incident.