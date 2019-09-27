Joblessness a volcano waiting to erupt: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday blasted the Modi government for turning India's demographic dividend of the large population into demographic disaster by their lopsided policies, playing with the future of youths in the field of education and employment.

Its chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala detailed the shocking state of education and employment at Press conference here, the first based on the national survey of higher education in 2018-19 by the Human Resources Development Ministry and the second on unemployment by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

Warning that the volcano of the angry youths may blow up any time, he cited the report showing the highest ever unemployment of 8.99 per cent in August, which was double the unemployment in rest of the world recorded by the Indian Labour Organisation (ILO) as 4.95 per cent.