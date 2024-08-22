'Joh Mera Nahi, Woh Kisi Ka Bhi Nahi...': Jilted Woman Slits Newlywed Bride's Throat Over Marriage To Her Boyfriend In UP's Varanasi

Enraged Girlfriend Slits Newlywed Bride's Throat Over Marriage With Her Boyfriend In UP's Varanasi | Representative image

Varanasi: In a terrifying incident, a woman, furious over her boyfriend's marriage to another woman, entered the bedroom and slit the throat of the newlywed bride in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. After attacking the bride, the woman started shouting in the room, "Joh mera nahi, woh kisi ka bhi nahi..." (If he's not mine, he won't be anyone else's). The newlywed bride was rushed to the hospital, where she is receiving treatment after being seriously injured in the attack. The shocking incident has sent shock waves through the locality and has become the talk of the town.

The incident occurred in the Cholapur area of Varanasi when the bride was sleeping in her room. Enraged over her boyfriend's marriage to someone else, the girlfriend entered the room and launched the deadly attack. As blood sprayed, she screamed, "Whoever comes between me and my boyfriend will meet the same fate."

There are reports that the victim was rushed to the hospital in time, and she is now out of danger. However, the police have arrested the attacker, who has been identified as Priya Sharma, along with her boyfriend Bablu Ansari.

Bablu was arrested after Priya's mother registered an FIR against him. Priya has been charged with attempted murder and is now in police custody. The police have launched an investigation in connection with the matter. Priya Sharma revealed in the initial investigation that she and Bablu had been in a relationship for over three years. She also claimed that Bablu raped her under the pretext of marriage for several years.

Priya also said that she wanted to marry Bablu, however, religion stood between them, and they were not able to marry each other. She further claimed that she wanted the status of a wife, and that is why she wanted to kill the newlywed bride, Roshan.