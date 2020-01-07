JNU violence: Professor C P Chandrasekhar quits statistics committee citing situation in university

A day after violence broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), JNU professor C P Chandrasekhar on Monday said he had withdrawn from the newly-constituted 28-member Standing Committee on Statistics (SCES), chaired by former chief statistician Pranob Sen, citing the situation in the university.

According to Business Standard, The committee was constituted last month to improve the quality of data amid criticism of the government over political interferences and is scheduled to meet on Tuesday. "I regret to inform you that because of the situation in JNU, where I stay, I will be unable to attend tomorrow's meeting. Further, I feel that under the current conditions, this committee is unlikely to be able to restore the credibility of the statistical system, which has been undermined in the recent past," Chandrasekhar wrote in an email to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) and the members of the committee.