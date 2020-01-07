'Government needs to actually establish the truth of what happened': Abhijit Banerjee on JNU violence

On Monday, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee has said that the government should "establish the truth of what happened" at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Abhijit Banerjee told news channel CNN News18 that, "I think any Indian who cares about the nation’s image in the world should worry. This has too many echoes of the years when Germany was moving towards Nazi rule."

On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel. Thirty-four people, JNUSU president Ghosh, were injured in the violence.