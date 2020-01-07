'Government needs to actually establish the truth of what happened': Abhijit Banerjee on JNU violence

On Monday, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee has said that the government should "establish the truth of what happened" at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
Abhijit Banerjee told news channel CNN News18 that, "I think any Indian who cares about the nation’s image in the world should worry. This has too many echoes of the years when Germany was moving towards Nazi rule."
On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel. Thirty-four people, JNUSU president Ghosh, were injured in the violence.
"The government needs to actually establish the truth of what happened and not let it get drowned in the chorus of counter accusations," Banerjee told CNN News18, adding that he was really "concerned" about those who were injured and wished them a "speedy recovery".
Violence swept the JNU campus on Sunday as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls and teachers inside the campus with wooden and metal rods. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also directed Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to call representatives from JNU and hold talks. Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the violence. A case of arson and assault has been filed against unknown miscreants.
