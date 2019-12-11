Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo keep it desi in 'dhoti' and 'saree' while receiving Nobel Prize

Banerjee was born in 1961 in Kolkata. He is a Ph.D. from Harvard University and a Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

His ground-breaking scholarship apart, the Nobel laureate is also a superb cook and a connoisseur of Hindustani classical music.

His wife Duflo, born in 1972, is the second woman and the youngest person to be awarded the prize in economics. For the record, the 46-year-old was a former advisor of ex-US president Barack Obama.