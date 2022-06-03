JMM's Mahua Maji, BJP's Aditya Sahu elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand |

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Maji and Bharatiya Janata Party's Aditya Sahu were declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand on Friday, an official said here.

Following their election, both Maji and Sahu will be making their debuts in the Upper House of Parliament.

Jharkhand Assembly's secretary and returning officer for the election Syed Javed Haider announced the results.

No other candidate had filed a nomination for the two vacant seats as of Friday, the last date for the withdrawal of candidature.

Maji was earlier the chairperson of the Jharkhand State Commission for Women. She had also held the post of president in the women's wing of the JMM.

The leader of the regional party had in the past unsuccessfully contested elections from the Ranchi Assembly seat in 2019 and 2014.

The JMM has 30 MLAs in the 81-member assembly, the Congress has 17 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

